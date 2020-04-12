|
COTTLE-HARDY, Penny Age 65 of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1954 in Middletown, OH; the daughter of the late Raymond and Peggy (nee McClure) Cottle. Penny spent her career working in upper management in the fashion and retail industry, later owning an interior design business in Florida. She was an extremely creative and artistic individual who enjoyed collecting art and antiques and had traveled extensively around the world. Penny was married to Jack A. Hardy who preceded her in death. She is survived by three sisters; Vicki (Ron) Berni, Rebecca Cottle-Payne, and Traci (Steve) Pennock; five nieces and nephews; Beau (Angela) Berni, Megan (Danielle Chase) Berni, Jordan (Todd) Capito, Forrest Payne, and Abigail Pennock; three great nieces and nephews: Hudson Capito, Wyett Capito, and Rocco Berni; one aunt; Kathy Lindon. Penny also leaves behind many cousins, additional family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents John Ed (Nola) Cottle and Beckham (Violet) McClure. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Remembrance service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020