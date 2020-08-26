1/
Penny TRAVISANO
TRAVISANO, Penny It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 28 years, Craig; her sons, Tony (Taylor) and Nick; her granddaughter, Rowen Marie ~ who was the apple of her eye; her brother, Kevin Wills (Andrea); her sisters, Marilyn (John) Haemmerle, Carolyn (Alan) Highley, Jenny (Kurt) Koons; her sisters-in-law, Lisa (Paul) Kasperski and Stephanie (Jeff) Cole; her loving in-laws, Paul and Sue Travisano; many nieces and nephews; Best friends, Lora Willis and Melissa Fogle. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Mary Wills; and a grandson, Bryce. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Todd Velte officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. A special thanks to Ohio's Hospice Nursing Staff. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

3 entries
August 25, 2020
So sorry to hear the sad news. Our thoughts are with you.
Mary BARTON
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
I didnt know Penny well but we grew up together at the skating rink. Always a smile on her face. She will be missed. Prayers to her family. RIP!
Vicky Cook
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lisa Boyd
Friend
