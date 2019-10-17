|
WILLIAMS, Penny Elaine Born 8/5/47, passed on 9/23/2019, at Bayfront Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Williams, her mother, Jessie Abling, and her brother, Greg Green. She is survived by her two sons, Brian Williams, and Steven Williams, siblings, Nadine Abling, Joby Hall, and Nick Abling. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Hope Brown-Williams, Xavier Williams Partika, Brian Williams, Jr., and Michael Carlisle, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other family, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for Penny at 2:00 pm, Saturday, 10/19/19 at: American Legion, 7015 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019