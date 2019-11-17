|
|
HOUSTON, Percileen D. Age 80 of Dayton, passed October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, November 18, 2019 at CHRIST TEMPLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, 3241 Denlinger Rd., with Elder Ernest Scales Sr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019