MINGE, Perry H. Age 70, of West Carrolton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at . He was born in Middletown, Ohio on December 13, 1948 to the late Theodore and Sarah (Augspurger) Minge. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Louise Jean Snell, and Sarah Ann Faulkner. Perry served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a meat cutter at Krogers for the last 14 years. Perry will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Perry is survived by his wife of 29 years Janet Minge; two sons, Noah (Shelley) Minge, Todd Minge; four daughters, Tamara (Kelly) Hunley, Vicki (Jeff) Becker, Cheryl (Johnny) Milligan, Rhonda (Colby) Spencer; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three brothers, Theodore (Sarah) Minge, Mark (Sunja) Minge, Greg (Janet) Minge; two sisters, Marcia (John) Gray and JoNell (Robert Hensch) Minge. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Jake Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in Miltonville Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.