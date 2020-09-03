1/1
Perry WRIGHT
1956 - 2020
WRIGHT (BRAME), Perry Antjuan Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. He was born September 1, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio to Dorothy and James Wright. He was preceded in death by his father, James Wright; grandparents, George Sr. and Margaret Wright, and William and Mary Rogan. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted family; mother, Dorothy Brame; daughter, Donica Merriman; step-son, Namon Crowder Sr.; three brothers, Michael (Michelle) Brame Sr., Russell Brame, and Christopher Brame; one sister, Lisa Brame; four grandchildren, Dorian, Aeria, Amaurie, and Namon Jr.; and a host of other family members and friends. Perry graduated from Fairview High School Class of 1974. He worked for many years at Wright-Patt Credit Union and Cargill Inc., before he became an Independent Contractor in Construction. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 3:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will receive condolences by means of walk-thru from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Facial masks are required. Final disposition, Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
SEP
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
