ANKNEY, Pete On September 27th, 2020, we lost a true one-of-a-kind, Pete Ankney. Born in Dayton, OH, on December 30th of 1931, to Helen and Milton Ankney. Three brothers and one sister, adoring husband to his wife of 70 years, Mary. Long time Kettering, Ohio, residents until relocation to Englewood, Florida in 2001. Loving father and father-in-law to Dan (Sheila) Ankney, David (Diane) Ankney, and Sally (Steve) Parker, loving grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of nine, committed to family, friends, sports, politics, and addicted to golf. Graduated from the University of Dayton in 1956, head football coach at Fairmont High School and Canton McKinley High School and inducted into both school's hall of fames. Head football coach at the University of Dayton for the 1963 and 1964 seasons. A teacher, a coach, a businessman, and so much more, including involvement with the Indianapolis 500 and professional tennis A True Renaissance Man! As stated in his favorite speech, which he quoted often, The Gettysburg Address, "The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it will never forget what he did here!" A celebration of his incredible life will be held when appropriate.



