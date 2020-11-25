1/1
Peter DYER
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
DYER, Peter A.

Peter A. Dyer, 76, of Fairborn, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Beavercreek. He was born July 9, 1944, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Ralph C. and Rena M. Dyer. Peter holds a U.S. Patent for female body armor, served on the U.S. Attorney General's "Less-than-Lethal" Commission, served as the program manager for ballistic Body

Armor for the DOD, served as the Air Force representative to the FBI program for "Explosive Detection Equipment". Developed, implemented and managed the U.S. Air Force Acquisition Security Program Management process. He was a certified NRA Training Counselor and an Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Antioch Shriners and Masonic Lodge 764 of Fairborn. Peter is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Dyer, a son, Christopher Richard Dyer of Woodbridge, Virginia, five

siblings: Mary Margret, Virginia Ann, and Joseph Charles.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings; Terry Lynn and Ralph C. Jr. Private services will be held at a

later date. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Peter's family with his final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON-SPRINGFIELD ROAD
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
