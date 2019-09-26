|
|
GEIL, Peter Gus Passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on March 4, 1942 in Bay Village, Ohio, the son of Rita Radinse and Gus William Geil. Gus was a graduate of Muskingum College where he met his wife, Joan Beitler. He received his Masters from Ohio University. He joined Wittenberg University in 1969 where he served in various capacities, retiring as the Vice-President of Business and Finance. Gus, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, was a civic leader in several organizations and a recipient of many honors including the Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Community Achievement Award in 2019. He was Past President of Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Ferncliff Cemetery Association, Rotary, Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Foundation, American Automobile Association, Mercy Medical Center, and the Central Association of College and University Business Officers. Other memberships include Van Dyke Club, Polo Club, University Club, Lions Club and Springfield Art Museum; however, his true passions were gardening and spending time with his family at the lake. Gus leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Joan, daughter Eva (Peter) Horton, son Gerry (Emily) Geil, and grandchildren Kate, Ben, and Laura Horton and Colby and Meghan Geil. Also, surviving is his brother, Paul (Ruth) Geil. Four sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 great-nieces and nephews complete his family. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. at the church. Remembrance contributions may be made to The Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 or Covenant Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 201 North Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019