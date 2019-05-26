Home

HAGLER, Peter Kyne "Pete" 65, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018. Pete was born in Xenia, Ohio and graduated from Carroll High School class of 1971, then Villanova and Emory Universities. He retired early from a career as a CPA to golf and travel. Pete was preceded in death by parents Judge Joseph L. and Kathryn K. Hagler, and sister Rita Manganaro. He was a proud father of two children, Laura K. Hagler and Daniel J. Hagler. A public memorial will be held at St. Brigid Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio on June 1st, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
