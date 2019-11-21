|
|
HEINS, Peter H. Age 70, formerly of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, 2019 following a massive stroke. He was an extraordinary man who selflessly devoted his life to friends and loved ones. For those who knew Pete, he made their lives a little better. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Edna Heins, wife, Kelli (Brown) Heins and son Clayton Heins. Loved ones left behind are his two brothers, Eric M. & Andrew S. Heins; wife, Rhonda Corbett Heins, her 3 sons, Charles, William and Cedric Corbett and Pete's best friend, Mike Hartman along with numerous other relatives and friends. Pete Heins was a well-known Icon in the CNC Machine Tool Industry for 47 years, serving as President along with his beloved business partner Dave Hornsby and Andy Rader, they founded Superior Equipment Solutions in 2002. It was Pete's reputation along with his dynamic support team and partners that carried their company to success. Pete's father flew planes for the military and Pete's love for aviation began when he began flying at 15. He and his father rebuilt the original Pepsi-Cola biplane and Pete would soar through the air sky-writing. His cherished antique planes, a Waco and Navion, brought home awards from Oshkosh, one of the largest gatherings of aviation enthusiasts. His great respect for airplanes and flying made him passionate about passing that love on to youth. He volunteered at the Georgetown SC airport for the Eagle Youth Group of Aviation. Pete was also well-known in the equestrian world. He and his family brought home many awards including many Quarter Horse Congress Titles the largest single breed horse show in the world. He raised and showed Quarter Horses and named his farm "Flying H Ranch", where his hard work and devotion made it prosper. Pete was in the Air National Guard, a member of All Saints Church in Pawley's Island, SC, and he volunteered in aviation, equestrian and church organizations. Through all his great accomplishments, Pete remained humble and kind-hearted. He truly cared for people and animals. We will all miss his beautiful smile and the loud rumble of the planes flying overhead. Pete's legacy is more than a good life lived, it was a spectacular life well lived with passion and love. Our appreciation and love will never fade. A Celebration of Life service will be held 4 PM Sunday, Nov. 24 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD. BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. The family will receive friends from 1-4 PM Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Quarter Horse Rescue, the Waco Air Museum and Learning Center in Troy, OH or the Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com. or www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019