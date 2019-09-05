|
HUDSON, Peter N. Age 46 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 14, 1972, the son of William C. and Juanita (Eleton) Hudson and was a 1992 graduate of Fairfield High School. Peter was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Survivors include his parents, William and Juanita Hudson; six siblings, Stephanie (Bob) Hauser, Jenny (Rodney) Hampton, William (Mary) Hudson Jr, Sarah Spurlock, Joseph (Tami) Hudson, and Tobias Hudson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Prayers will be offered at 10:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Friday in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:00am Friday in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 5, 2019