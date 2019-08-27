|
SCARFF, Peter Nelson 59, passed away August 25, 2019, surrounded by family in his home. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Scarff, and three children: P. Nelson Scarff, Jr. (Megan), Henry Scarff, and Anna Dutton (Thomas); his father, William Scarff, Sr., his sister, Carrie Scarff (Aimee Noel), nephews J. Ryan Scarff and Connor Scarff. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Scarff, and brother, William Scarff, Jr. He was President of Scarff's Nursery, a fifth-generation family business, past president of Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association (ONLA), and received the ONLA Distinguished Contribution Award. He was a board member and past president of Tecumseh Local School District, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Clark County Historical Society. Peter and his wife, Cindy, were very involved in Clark County Young Life, and for their service received the 2018 Jim Kincaid Award as well as the Nehemiah Foundation 2019 Sara T. Landess Community Spirit Award. He was a deacon of Restoration Park Church of Medway, and member and past president of New Carlisle Rotary Club. Peter was a graduate of Ohio University where he played varsity tennis for four years; he was inducted into the Tecumseh High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, August 30, at Restoration Park Church; services will be held at the same location Saturday, August 31 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Clark County Young Life, Springfield, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019