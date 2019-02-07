Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
BEAVERS, I, Philip E. On January 27, 2019 Philip E. Beavers, I, passed away suddenly in Stone Mountain, GA. He was 49 years old. He is a veteran of the US Navy where he served as an air traffic controller. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances Beavers, his father Eddie Beavers, Sr. and his brother Eddie Beavers, Jr. He is survived by his wife Trenese Beavers, sisters Barbara (Kenneth) Henry, Thelma Smith and Palestine Beavers, 8 children Porsha, Chanel, Philip Jerard, Senora, Christian, Phillip II, Linda and Lala. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A celebration of Philip's life will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 12pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
