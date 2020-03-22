Home

BERNER, Philip Ibler Age 76 of Centerville, passed away on March 20, 2020 at home with his wife after a valiant fight against cancer. Preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Philip J. Berner, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna K. Berner; daughters Tracy (Jay) Wagner and Dr. Susan Berner; sister Mary Anna (Herb) Conley; brother-in-law Harry (Verona) Glascock; sister-in-law Linda Warren; sister-in-law Carol (Jon) Gebhart; grandchildren Ashley and Aiden Wagner, and Michael Berner; and numerous nieces and extended family members. Philip retired from Delco Products after 35 years. Since 2008, he most treasured working with his two daughters as Medical Records Coordinator of Comprehensive Geriatric Care, Susan's medical practice. Throughout his life, Philip valued his relationships with family and everyone he encountered. Philip enjoyed sharing his hobbies of boating, NASCAR, watching sports, gardening, and playing with his grandchildren. His can-do, positive attitude was so welcoming and will be missed by his many family, friends, and acquaintances. There will be a private family service at this time and a Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
