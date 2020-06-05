BLYTHE, Philip Gene Wooliver 47, of Dayton, received his wings May 28, 2020. Philip was born in OND on October 28, 1972. He leaves behind his precious Mother, Marie Blythe; Sister, Matilda (Tilly); Brothers, William (Billy) and Timothy (Timmy) Blythe; Three Beautiful Daughters, Kaitlyn, Kyla and Everlee; Grandkids, Sy'aire and James. Phil was the protector of his family and took much pride in that. His heart of gold will be missed. We take comfort in knowing that he did not die, he went home. What a reunion it must have been to be greeted in Heaven by his dad, Philip Sr.; Mamaw Ruby Rolen; Grandma, Martha Barnett and the rest of our family fleet of Angels. Visitations will be Sunday June 7 from 2-4 pm at Air Street Church of God, 235 Air St, Dayton 45404, followed by service officiated by Pastor David Ball.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store