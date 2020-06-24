Philip BROWN

BROWN, Philip Alan Of Middletown, OH, was born December 13, 1950, and passed peacefully at his residence, June 14, 2020. "Brownie", as he is lovingly known, had a zest for life & an immense love for people. With a heart for service & charity, he found joy in helping others. Brownie was a disciple of Christ & spoke of his faith often, always concluding God expects us to love one another. Philip will be dearly missed by daughters, Brooke Walker (Mike), & Casey Brown-Lay (Jeff); two granddaughters, Bayleigh & Ashlee Walker; nephews, Rob O'Brien (Heather), John Brown (Laura) & niece, Cathy Brown-Gallagher (Aaron), & brother, David Brown (Nancy). Philip is also survived by great uncles, John Brown & Charles Brown. Preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Bob & Ruth Brown. Celebration of Life ceremony outside at Cobblestone Church, 1100 West State St/SR 122, Lebanon, OH, Saturday 6/27/20, at 6:30 pm. In case of bad weather, 7/11/20, at 6:30 pm. Make all donations to Kairos Ministry



