CALDWELL,



Philip Wilford



73, 'Philly Dawg' passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1947, to the son of



Conley and Mary (Price)



Caldwell, Jr. After graduating from High School, he served in the United States Army, as a Vietnam Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Shannon Reynolds; of Springfield, Ohio; sons; Derek



Reynolds, of Springfield, Ohio; Philip Sparks of Columbus, Ohio; Tylee McCary, of Urbana, Ohio, and Charles Caldwell, of Indiana; sister Constance (Caldwell) Jenkins, brother Stevie (sister-in-law Jennifer), who were his caregivers for the past server years. Grandchildren, Maleek Reynolds, Kendal and Karisa McCary, and Jayven Hess, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael, Stanley and Glen Caldwell, sister Ruth Caldwell.



Service for Philip Caldwell will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service which will be private at 12 noon. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store