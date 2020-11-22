1/1
Philip CALDWELL
1947 - 2020
CALDWELL,

Philip Wilford

73, 'Philly Dawg' passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1947, to the son of

Conley and Mary (Price)

Caldwell, Jr. After graduating from High School, he served in the United States Army, as a Vietnam Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Shannon Reynolds; of Springfield, Ohio; sons; Derek

Reynolds, of Springfield, Ohio; Philip Sparks of Columbus, Ohio; Tylee McCary, of Urbana, Ohio, and Charles Caldwell, of Indiana; sister Constance (Caldwell) Jenkins, brother Stevie (sister-in-law Jennifer), who were his caregivers for the past server years. Grandchildren, Maleek Reynolds, Kendal and Karisa McCary, and Jayven Hess, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael, Stanley and Glen Caldwell, sister Ruth Caldwell.

Service for Philip Caldwell will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of service which will be private at 12 noon. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
