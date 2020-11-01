I have been honored to know Phil the last four years. I met him at The Country Club of the North and played many rounds of golf with him. There are so few people in your life that you connect with so quickly and so closely, Phil was one of those rare individuals. He always impressed me with his positive attitude and spirit, but much more so when I last spent time with him in early September. The manner in which he battled his illness and is positive "can do" spirit was inspirational. As we talked that last time I felt he was fully aware his days were limited, nevertheless he was as positive and upbeat as always. He never felt sorry for himself but was happy with his life and whatever it passed to him. He just pressed onward and in fact said was heading to the course for a round of golf. I will miss him a lot.

Gene Gangl

Friend