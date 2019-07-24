PLUMMER, Philip G. Age 76 of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Phil was born in Dayton on May 9, 1943. Phil was a Dayton Firefighter for 36 years where he retired as a Lieutenant. He was the recipient of the Valor Award of Bravery on December 8, 1981 for saving victims from a second-floor fire. Proceeded in death by his parents Wilbur and Sophia (Bochenek) Plummer. He is survived by his wife, Kay, two sons Phil Jr and his wife Cindy, Chris and his wife Rose, daughters Kim and husband Jeff and Karen and husband Steve. Phil had eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Phil had many friends and was loved by all. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St between the hours of 5:00- 8:00. The family will also receive friends at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave on Friday July 26 at 10:00-11:00 followed by mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ohio . Online memories and condolences left be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019