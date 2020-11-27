1/
Philip GAISER
1940 - 2020
GAISER, Philip N.

Philip N. Gaiser, age 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Hospitality Home in Xenia. He was born September 30, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Dorothy Cole Lacy and Howard N. Gaiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Philip is survived by his wife, Carol A. Flomerfelt Gaiser, whom he married March 25, 1995; sons: Philip T. Gaiser (Shelley Caci) of Rhode Island and Michael I. Gaiser of South Carolina; grandson: Devon Gaiser of FL; half-sister: Sharon Powell of Lewisburg, OH; adopted sister: Linda Tyer of MS; special cousins: Gary Gaiser (Richard Mantle) and Dennis Gaiser, all of CA; step son: Eric (Samantha) Gilmore of Miamisburg and step granddaughters: Lindsey and Natalie Gilmore; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Philip was left legally blind due to an unfortunate hunting accident at the age of 15. He went on to graduate from the Ohio State School for the Blind. He made a career out of repairing, rebuilding and tuning pianos, even for several professional concert pianist, including Liberace. He worked for Baldwin Piano Company, DAR Piano and Dayton Piano &

Organ, before establishing Gaiser Piano Tuning Service, which he owned and operated for over 50 years. He was also an avid HAM Radio operator and enjoyed fishing. Philip and his wife loved to travel especially on cruises.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Phil's memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
