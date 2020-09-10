1/
PHILIP HUMERICK
1998 - 2020
HUMERICK, Philip M. Age 21, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Philip was born on October 30, 1998, to Michael and Gina (Groves) Humerick, in Kettering, OH. Philip will be remembered for being a hard worker, a jokester, and a kind-hearted person, who always put others before himself. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Philip was a member of the Church of Christ and has a beautiful hope of Heaven. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9-11am, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, 45429, with a service to follow at 11am. A livestream of the service will be available to watch on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. Burial in Cavalry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, in memory of his grandmother, Deborah Roark. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
