JACKSON, Philip A. Age 67 went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 9, 2019 peacefully at his home in Edgewater, Florida. Phil was born in Middletown, Ohio July 17, 1951 to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Henderson) Jackson. Philip graduated from Franklin High School in 1969 and attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Philip was employed by the Middletown Journal as a publisher for the Franklin Chronicle and Horizon which eventually took him and his family to Florida. His career in Journalism took him many places and abled him to meet many wonderful friends who he never forgot. He was a personable person who always enjoyed time spent with them. Philip was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Linda Gayle, his brother Wayne Jackson and his sister Carol Jackson Flora. He is survived by his daughters whom he cherished, Dee Ann Jackson (Portsmouth, Ohio) and Michelle Jackson of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. One grandson, Philip Williams and his wife Rose. Three great grandchildren, Eric, Adalie and Emily. One sister, Sheila (Ishmael) DeBord of Franklin and brother-in-law Kenny Flora of Williamstown, Ky. Many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 5:00 to 8:00. Funeral Wednesday, April 17, 10:00, Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio. Pastor Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Burial Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2019
