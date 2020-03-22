|
|
JOHNSON, Philip Lee It is with a heavy heart that the family of Philip Lee Johnson (83) announces his passing on March 17, 2020. While his life faded peacefully due to the insidious progression of Alzheimer's disease, Phil had a fulfilling and wonderful life, noted for his devotion to making the world a better place through service to community. Phil was born in Lima, Ohio on July 20, 1934 to the late Elizabeth (Royer) and Horace Glenn Johnson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy (Weber) and his siblings, LaVonne Diaspro, Carl Johnson and Robert Johnson, and step-daughter Kim Christoph. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Mauch (Tim Garvey) and Susan Smiley (Tim); wife Sandra (Waggoner-Lunte) Johnson and her daughters Teri Koeth (William), Denise Davis (Rodger), and Sandra Lunte (Anthony Cortellini); grandson James Philip Mauch; and step-grandchildren Brian Christoph, Laura Perry (Donald), and Leah Davis. Phil graduated from Berea High School in 1954, received a BA from Otterbein College, and a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton. He married Nancy Louise Weber in 1958. He worked from 1962 until his retirement in 1991 at the Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg. Following his retirement, he was a consultant to the Miamisburg Mound Community Improvement Corp. during closure of Mound Lab and conversion of that site to a privately owned industrial park. Phil was an active member of the Mound Flying Club, Miamisburg Rotary Club (member for over 43 years), MG Car Club, and Miamisburg Historical Society. He gave generously of his time to Rotary, the Historical Society, and the former Burg Center (for Miamisburg's under-privileged youth) and was a long time member of Trinity Church where he served on Consistory and sang in the choir. He travelled abroad with his beloved wife Nancy, often doing service projects with Rotary International. He lost her in 2006 after a battle with leukemia. Phil later reconnected with Sandra Lunte, a classmate from Berea High School, and they were married in 2008. They established a new household in Centerville and enjoyed travel, particularly to the Big Island of Hawaii in the winter, spending time with their two families, and doting on their beloved cats. Phil will be remembered for his friendly, kind spirit and for his generosity and community service. To honor this special man, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Notification of this event will be posted to the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home website at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com The family would like to thank Phil's "team" and the rest of the staff at Bethany Village for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the or to . Personal condolences can be forwarded to the Johnson family via the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore website.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020