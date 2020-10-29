1/1
PHILIP LOBECK
1927 - 2020
LOBECK, Philip E. "Gene"

PHILIP E. "GENE" LOBECK, 93, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020. He was born in Springfield on October 22, 1927, the son of the late Phillip and Esther (Drill) Lobeck. Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps toward the end of WWII. He worked as a contractor for many years and owned and operated Lobeck's Narrow Trenching. He was a member of North Hampton Community Church. Gene enjoyed making wood crafts in his shop, raising chickens, and playing Triominoes. He and his wife, Margia, were instrumental in starting the waiver program for MRDD. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Wortman of Springfield and Sandy Lobeck of Urbana; sisters-in-law, Lettie Arnold, Patti Backus, Judy (Tom) Warren, and Norma Rader; brother-in-law, Buzz Rader; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margia J. (Rader) Lobeck in 2013; son-in-law, Ralph Wortman; brother, Fred Lobeck; nephew, Barry Lobeck; sister-in-law, Barbara Rader; and brothers-in-law, Dick Rader and Melvin Backus. The family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at Forest Glen for their devoted care. Gene's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr., North Hampton with Pastor Jim Welch presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the North Hampton Community Church. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
