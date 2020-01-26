Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip MACY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip MACY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip MACY Obituary
MACY, Philip A. Age 89, formerly of Tipp City and Brookville, OH slipped the bonds of earth on January 18, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ. He was a former resident of Tipp City, Ohio and also of Brookville, Ohio. He moved to Arizona in 1995. Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Constance Macy. Phil was a 1948 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and graduated from Miami Jacobs Business College in 1950. After many years working in the family business, Macy's Service Station in Tipp City, Ohio, he was employed by the Monroe Federal Savings & Loan in Tipp City. In 1968, he moved to Brookville and the Brookville Building & Savings Association, from where he retired in 1993 as the Managing Officer & President of the Board. Phil's served six years with the Ohio National Guard, and he held Lifetime Memberships in the Associated Locksmiths of America and the American Rabbit Breeder's Association. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Arlene M (Stahl) Macy, children Philip Mark Macy (Tonda), of Troy, Ohio, and Karen Sue (Macy) Hartman of Spanish Fork, Utah, three Grandchildren; Rachel Larsen (Jesse) and Rebecca Hartman (Ryan Smith), both of Bigfork, Montana, and Geoffrey Hartman (Jessica) of Spanish Fork, Utah, and nine great grandchildren. Funeral service 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. Visitation 12 Noon until time of service at 2 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -