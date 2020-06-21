Philip OUSLEY

OUSLEY, Philip M. Age 91, of Miami Township, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janet (Saylor) Ousley. A gathering will take place from 10-11 AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, on June 25, which would have been Phil and Janet's 60th wedding anniversary. Private inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.