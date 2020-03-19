|
|
PARSONS, Philip D. Age 65 of Waynesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Phil is survived by loving family: wife Barbara (Reynolds), beloved pet Walter, parents Ron and Shirley Parsons, mother-in-law Patricia Reynolds, brother-in-law Rolf Schiedel, sister-in-law Cris Shaw, niece Ardin (Anthony) Armenio, nephews Danny and Benj Shaw, great-nephew Holden Armenio, special aunt Betty Parsons, cousins Kathlean Johnson, Jim and Sue Parsons, Nancy Gross, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Bonita Schiedel, special uncle Bill Parsons, aunt Lisa Millot, and father-in-law David Reynolds. Per Phil's wishes a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations can be made to or an animal .
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020