PETTY, Philip L. Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at . He was born July 12, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Eva (Kerns) Petty. Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a former member of the Forty and Eight, an elite division of the American Legion. Phil worked in the printing industry until his mid 70's in the Dayton area. He worked as a volunteer at the Second Street Market and was known as the "Official Baby Checker". Phil enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his brother Charles's family. Phil is survived by two step sons, Stephen (Joan) Tobias and Jeffery Deshayes; a grandson, Christopher Stephen Tobias; great grandson, Judah Tobias; two brothers, Don and Jim Petty; two sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Hickey and Leslie (David) King; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Willajean "Billie"; a brother, Charles; and three sisters, Jeanne Lambert, Carol Groh and Margery Howard. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. A Memorial Service will follow the gathering at 4:00 pm with military honors at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Philip's name to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. To leave a memory of Phil or a special message for the family, please NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019