SHAY, Philip John Age 66, of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born April 16, 1954 to the late Carl J. & Winifride (Carroll) Shay in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Mary V. (Elliott) Shay of 43 years; loving children Emily (Rusty) Hockenberry of Phillipsburg, Peter Shay-Martinez of West Chester, Philip (Sonnie) Shay of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth Shay of Clayton; 8 grandchildren; siblings Christopher Shay of Dayton, Vincent (Cathy) Shay of Omaha, NE, Regina Palmer of Dayton, Angela Shay of Dayton, and Bernadette (Steve) Ryan of Dayton. Phil was a 1972 Chaminade High School graduate, License Massage Therapist and a General Motors retiree. He was a self-proclaimed "pedaling preacher" because he never met a stranger and loved helping and praying for others. Phil also was an avid Euchre player at the Englewood Earl Heck Center, Curli Q's square dancer, joke teller, enjoyed biking, and was a pro father, husband, and errand runner. The family will receive friends from 3-6 PM on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Clayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Show Hope, PO Box 647, Franklin, TN 37065 or at showhope.org. Online memories of Phil may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020