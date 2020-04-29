Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Calling hours
Sunday, May 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip SHAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip SHAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip SHAY Obituary
SHAY, Philip John Age 66, of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born April 16, 1954 to the late Carl J. & Winifride (Carroll) Shay in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Mary V. (Elliott) Shay of 43 years; loving children Emily (Rusty) Hockenberry of Phillipsburg, Peter Shay-Martinez of West Chester, Philip (Sonnie) Shay of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth Shay of Clayton; 8 grandchildren; siblings Christopher Shay of Dayton, Vincent (Cathy) Shay of Omaha, NE, Regina Palmer of Dayton, Angela Shay of Dayton, and Bernadette (Steve) Ryan of Dayton. Phil was a 1972 Chaminade High School graduate, License Massage Therapist and a General Motors retiree. He was a self-proclaimed "pedaling preacher" because he never met a stranger and loved helping and praying for others. Phil also was an avid Euchre player at the Englewood Earl Heck Center, Curli Q's square dancer, joke teller, enjoyed biking, and was a pro father, husband, and errand runner. The family will receive friends from 3-6 PM on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Clayton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Show Hope, PO Box 647, Franklin, TN 37065 or at showhope.org. Online memories of Phil may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -