More Obituaries for Phillip ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip ALEXANDER

Phillip ALEXANDER Obituary
ALEXANDER, Phillip A. of Hamilton, OH passed away on March 11, 2020 at the age of 69. Phillip is survived by his wife Linda Alexander; children Phillip Ramon Alexander, Jerome Tye Alexander and Andrea Lynn Alexander; siblings Gloria Cole, Wendy Lee and Ronald Alexander, Sr.; 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Phillips CME Church 1205 Lane St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2020
