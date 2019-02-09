ASHLEY, Phillip Christian On Monday, January 14, 2019, Phillip Christian Ashley of Medway, Ohio passed away at the age of 50. He was born at Wright Patterson Air Force Base on September 4, 1968 to Harry and Barbara (Adkins) Ashley. After high school he held several jobs, including welding and metal fabrication with Wren Industries. In 2009 Phillip became a caregiver, and over the years committed himself to assisting those around him. Phillip had many loves in life, including being a founding member of the Roaming Souls Motorcycle club, where he could always be found and was a friend to all. Phillip was also an avid collector of comic books and memorabilia, and he cherished memories of meeting his idol, Stan Lee. Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Harry (2010), his mother, Barbara (2015), his twin brother, Paul (2016), and three children that did not make it into the world that he loved with all his heart. Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his fianc?e Catherine Barber, brother Shawn Ashley, brother Chris Baker, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and dear friends. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held on February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. the Crystal Lakes Club House on Lakeshore Drive in Medway, Ohio. For those that would like to do so, a covered dish would be greatly appreciated. To honor Phillip's memory, wearing comic book apparel is welcomed and encouraged. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary