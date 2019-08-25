|
BAER, Philip Gregory Age 76, passed away on August 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer surrounded by family including his wife, JoAnne. Phil was born in Jackson, Michigan on November 7, 1942. He was the second of 13 children born to John G. and Lila (McLaughlin) Baer. Phil graduated magna cum laude with an Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Dayton and a Master's degree in Quality Assurance from California State University Dominquez Hills. His 50-year professional career included 35 years managing all aspects of medical devices development and manufacturing for Baxter Healthcare, Guidant Corporation, Med-El as well as U.S. start-up companies and international companies. He stayed active as a consultant in medical device regulations until his illness. Phil loved international assignments and global travel for both business and personal enjoyment along with JoAnne. Phil took a strong interest in his family history and engaged in extensive genealogy. His efforts paid off when he located Joanne's German relatives resulting in a family reunion in Jagstzell, Germany. He also visited family in Slovakia where he was welcomed with open arms. His other interests were Country Western Dance and Music. He and JoAnne taught and competed internationally and also judged numerous competitions. Phil is survived by his spouse of almost 60 years, JoAnne (nee Dusz) Baer; daughter, Catherine M. (Baer) Murphy (John); Grandchildren, Jennifer M. (Murphy) Galinski (Michael), Christina B. (Pryor) Fernando (Randy), and Jack B. Murphy; Great-Grandchildren, Gabrielle, Evan and Shane Fernando, and Quinn Galinski; Sisters, Karen J. (Baer) Weller (Lester) and Mary L. Baer; Brothers, John T. Baer, James M. Baer (Carol), Kenneth R. Baer (Betty), David A. Baer (Mary), Thomas A. Baer, Robert P. Baer (Patricia), and Christopher A. Baer; many Nieces and Nephews. Phil was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Laura E. (Baer) Pryor; siblings, Marilyn R. (Baer) Culberson, Daniel E. Baer, Sr. and Sharon A. (Baer) Turner. Services will take place at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 6:00 pm. Interment will be private at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Beavercreek, Ohio. A special thanks to Monisha Singh, MD, the Oncology team at Houston Methodist Hospital, the staff of the Abbey, Kalon and the team at The Living Hospice of Texas. Memorial donations can be made to Heifer International or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019