CASEY, Phillip Age 77, of Tipp City, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Phillip was born in McVeigh, KY on November 6, 1941. He was raised by his loving parents, Margie and Oscar Williamson. Phillip married the love of his life, Peggy Louise Justice, in 1963. The two shared 57 happy years together. Phillip retired from Chrysler Group in 1980 after many years of loyal and dedicated service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing in his free time. He was a devoted husband and father and took great pride in his grandchildren. Phillip was a member at New Life Church for many years. Phillip was a loving, caring, and compassionate husband, father, papaw, great-grandfather, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, Margie and Oscar Williamson; siblings, Geneva Cool and James Earl Casey. Phillip leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 57 years, Peggy Louise Casey; children, Angie (Lenny) McKinney, Johnny (Amy) Casey, and James (Staci) Casey; grandchildren, Justin, Jeremy, Amanda, Evan, and Grayson; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Kaydence, Noah, Khloe, Julien, Jayde, Brody, and Nina; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at New Life Church (5435 W National Rd, Springfield, OH 45504) from 3pm - 6pm. Funeral service to take place at the church, the following day, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary