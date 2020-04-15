|
|
CONLEY, Phillip Anthony "Tony" 59, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home. He graduated from Greenon High School in 1980 and later retired from Honda of America after 20 years in the welding department. Tony was a doting father and grandfather, who loved his family above all else. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping, sports and classic cars. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and forever remembered for his comedic wit and robust love of life. Tony is survived by his wife of 39 years, Vicky; son Anthony Wayne "Tony" Conley; daughter Casey Lynne Conley; grandsons Brenden Conley, Brayden Conley, Phoenix Benner, Phillip Nangle and Blake Wilson; sister Diana McKenzie; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 15, 2020