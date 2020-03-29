Home

GARDNER, Phillip R. Age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Phil was born on February 6, 1942 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Floyd W. and Elizabeth Irene Beetley Gardner. Phil loved life and lived it well. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. An avid IU basketball fan, he will be remembered for his fun-loving, witty personality and kind spirit. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Chloe Gardner; daughter, Cindy (Ray) Sailus of Novi, Michigan; sons Chris Gardner of Savannah, Georgia, and John (Kristin) Gardner of Danville, California; brother Gayle (Carolyn) Gardner of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren Bryan, Jenna and Brandon Miller, Katie (Jackson) Depping, Colleen Gardner, Jackson and Josephine Gardner, and many wonderful friends. A memorial celebration will be announced by the family at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org) or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org). Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com or www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
