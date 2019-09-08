Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
HANES, Phillip Crissinger Died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born on August 19,1930 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Robert C. and Claribel (Ferree) Hanes. Phillip graduated from Springfield High School and received a Bachelor Degree from Wittenberg College. After serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War, he received a Master Degree from Wittenberg University. He was a chemistry teacher at Springfield High School and North High School, a counselor and assistant principal at South High School, and principal of the Joint Vocational School. Phillip retired in 1985 after more than 30 years in the field of education. He then worked at Handyman, received his Associate in Nursing Degree from Clark Technical College and became a Registered Nurse at Mercy Medical Center, a pharmacy technician at Whitacre's Pharmacy on Lagonda Ave. and a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center, the Springfield Regional Medical Center, and the Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital. He was a life-long active member of First Lutheran Church of Springfield, a member of Clark Lodge #101, F. & A.M., a member of Beta Theta Pi, the Clark County Retired Teachers Association, and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ane Harvitt Hanes in 2013. He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie Lyn Hanes and Jennifer Sue Mullins; granddaughter, Tayler-Jo Ane Mullins; a grandson, Thomas Crissinger Mullins, their father Tom Mullins; a brother, Peter F. Hanes; and son, Mark D. Hanes, from a previous marriage. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM. in First Lutheran Church with Rev. Alyssa Mazzei officiating. The family will receive visitors Friday from 3 4 PM. in the church. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Phillip's name to First Lutheran Church or to the . The family is being served by RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
