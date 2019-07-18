|
HURLEY, Phillip Age 53, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019. He is proceeded in death by mother Jeannie and sister Lisa. He is survived by his father Don (Kathy), sisters Amy (Rick), Sherry, and Candice, and his children Jamie (Andrew), Joe Wiley (Paige), Seth, Jonathan, and Chanse. He is loved by nieces Jessica, Justina (David), Chelsie, and nephews Nathan (Janelle), Jared (Katie), and lifelong friend Wayne (Teresa). Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery at 11 AM. A celebration of life immediately following the service at The Eagles Club in Moraine.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019