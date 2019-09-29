Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Visitation
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
Phillip JONES Obituary
JONES, Phillip "Phil" 72, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family on September 23, 2019. A decorated veteran of Vietnam, he was an avid outdoorsman, talented craftsman, and a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife Paula, his daughters Michelle Jones; Julie Adkins and husband Ron; and his son David and wife Amanda; six grandchildren: Angel Jones, Derek, Katharyn Ann, and Jenna Shull, Elise and Mira Adkins; two brothers, two sisters, and their spouses and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Laura (Clack), and two brothers. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2pm on Saturday, Oct 12. The family will receive visitors at 1 pm until the time of the service at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St, Springboro Oh. More info is available at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
