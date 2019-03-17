LUST, Phillip J. Age 92, passed away March 13, 2019 at . Phil was born in 1926 in Dayton OH. to the late Phillip B. and Kathryn (Hahn) Lust. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Janet. Phil and Janet were blessed with two children, Kathryn Lou (Wayne) Kattner and son, Gregory W. (Sonya) Lust. Both couples reside in Texas. Phil is a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School class of 1947. He attended University of Dayton for two years. Phillip was a World War ll veteran, serving with the 112th Regiment Combat Team in Luzon, at the war's end. He served in Japan, where he was a demolition specialist. He was awarded two bronze stars and four medals. Phil became a city of Dayton police officer in 1950 and he retired after 28 years of service. He then worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital Security Department, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Alpha A&M Masonic Lodge, the Fraternal Order of Police 44, and the F.O.P. retirees. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home 1771 E. Dorothy Ln. Kettering, OH with Pastor Steve Rudisill officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences may be left at morris-sons.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary