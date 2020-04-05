|
|
OUSLEY, Philip Milton Born January 22, 1929; Passed March 28, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janet (Saylor) Ousley, his parents, Charles E. and Marjorie (Durnell) Ousley, three sisters, Marion (Ousley) Covel, Elaine (Ousley) Bultman, and Betty (Ousley) Snow. He is survived by his three children Susan (William) Woeste of Los Angeles, Scott (Karyn) Ousley of Burke, VA, and Sara (David) Schwager of Kettering, his brother Donald (Mary Jane) Ousley, and five grandchildren. He considered his wife his most trusted friend, his three children his greatest achievement, and his five grandchildren his greatest pleasure. He graduated from Fairview H.S. and Miami University, and was a combat veteran of the Korean War. He joined E.F. MacDonald Incentive Company in 1954, and after it was merged into the Carlson Companies of Minneapolis, he headed its Dayton operations. The Carlson Marketing Group employed over 900 persons, mostly in downtown Dayton. The company was moved two years after his retirement, following his 38 years employment. Active in community affairs, he served the old Community Chest (later United Way), the boards of Greater Dayton YMCA, Better Business Bureau, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Downtown Dayton Association. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Mass of Christian Burial/Celebration of Life will be postponed until Thursday June 25, which would have been Phil and Janet's 60th wedding anniversary. The service will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton Ohio 45449. A brief gathering will take place at 10:15, followed by Mass at 11:00, then a reception in the St. Henry Gathering Room. Should this situation change, we will reach out to family and friends. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020