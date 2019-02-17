PARKER, Phillip "Hersh," 80, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully at on February 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas in 2005. Hersh is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn. He is also survived by 4 sons; Scott (Karen), Brent (Kathy), Steve (Joy), and Bryan; his daughter-in-law Yvonne, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Hersh will be remembered for his love of family, his wit and wisdom, being a weekend mechanic, but especially for his colorful stories about "down home" Tennessee, "East End University," Kiser class of '57, his USMC tour to the Philippines, playing basketball and golf, hunting and camping with the boys. We thoroughly enjoyed the memories and laughed every time he told one! The family will receive guests on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary