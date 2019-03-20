SMITH, Philip E. 72, of Casstown, passed away surrounded by family, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born October 29, 1946, in Troy, to the late Norvin and Geneva (Wilson) Smith. He married Carol (Howe) Smith on August 19, 1972, in Troy, and she survives. Other survivors include three daughters, Tricia (Ryan) Muhlenkamp of Tipp City, Kelly (Jon) Studebaker of Troy, and Lindsay (Josh) Gold of Tipp City, and seven grandchildren: Haley, Leah, Landon, Hope, Evelyn, Jocelyn, and Madelyn. Phil was the owner of Acme Spring and Megacity Truck and Auto in Dayton. Phil was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy. He was a devoted grandfather. Whether it be sporting events, school activities, or dance recitals, one could always find him cheering on his grandkids. He will forever be known for his contagious laughter and smile. A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Troy with Pastor Dave Leckrone officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. His family will receive friends from 5:00 8:00 PM on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or First Place Food Pantry, c/o 110 West Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary