SPANGLER, Phillip R. "Tank" 82 of Middletown passed away Sept. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Corbin, KY to Ross & Virginia Opal (Bullock) Spangler. He worked in the Safety Dept. at Armco Steel for 37 years, receiving more than 6 Iron Man awards for his remarkable efforts, then retiring in 1993. A tireless soul, Tank worked with his son-in-law Mark at MCM Sound Systems for another 10 years. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Mark) Fugate; his lovely granddaughters, Calli, Sofey, Olivia and Makenna; his brother-in-law; Ron Frazier (Susie) and Sisters, Elaine Huber (Tony), Gerry Eads (Earl), Patsy Knock (Gene), Debbie Riley and Greg Riley, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Saundra Lee Spangler, daughter, Shauna Lee Collins; grandson, Phillip David Collins and Step-Father, Mitchell Riley. A Receiving of Friends will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. Condolences and Flowers may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019