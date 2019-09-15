Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
(513) 422-5404
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip SPANGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip SPANGLER


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip SPANGLER Obituary
SPANGLER, Phillip R. "Tank" 82 of Middletown passed away Sept. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Corbin, KY to Ross & Virginia Opal (Bullock) Spangler. He worked in the Safety Dept. at Armco Steel for 37 years, receiving more than 6 Iron Man awards for his remarkable efforts, then retiring in 1993. A tireless soul, Tank worked with his son-in-law Mark at MCM Sound Systems for another 10 years. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Mark) Fugate; his lovely granddaughters, Calli, Sofey, Olivia and Makenna; his brother-in-law; Ron Frazier (Susie) and Sisters, Elaine Huber (Tony), Gerry Eads (Earl), Patsy Knock (Gene), Debbie Riley and Greg Riley, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Saundra Lee Spangler, daughter, Shauna Lee Collins; grandson, Phillip David Collins and Step-Father, Mitchell Riley. A Receiving of Friends will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. Condolences and Flowers may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now