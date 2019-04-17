|
STRODES, Phillip Eugene 52, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born August 8, 1966 to the late Louis and Mary Strodes. Phillip's mission was to bestow the ultimate level of love and kindness. He leaves to complete his mission and cherish his memory his loving wife, Dana (Long) Strodes; son, Phillip Eugene Strodes Jr; daughters, Shiann and Skylar Strodes; beloved granddaughter, Denver Ashley; brothers, Howard Pullen and Louis Strodes both of Springfield, Ohio, and Charles Strodes of Columbus, Ohio; special cousins, David McWhorter and Robert Edwards Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents and two dear sisters, Velma and Mary Beth Strodes. Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506 with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Jerry W. Kinley Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019