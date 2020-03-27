Home

Phillip Verdoorn


1942 - 2020
VERDOORN, Phillip Rand Was born May 30, 1942 in Freeborn County, MN to the late Henry and Eva (DeVries) Verdoorn. He passed away March 25, 2020 at the age of 77. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Brad Verdoorn and brother Arie (Gene) Verdoorn. Phil is survived by his wife, Mavis (Will), son, Blaine (Sandra Hebeisen), daughter, Beth (Bryan Everding) and grandsons, Elijah, Zachary, Isaac and Peter Verdoorn and Alex, Aaron and Evan Everding and brothers, Ronald, Henry (James) and Daniel. He was employed by NCR for 35 years and was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church and the Springboro Lions. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, wood working, golfing and jig saw puzzles. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler Warren Counties or Living Water Lutheran Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2020
