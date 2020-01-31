Home

More Obituaries for Phillip WHITE
Phillip WHITE II

Phillip WHITE II Obituary
WHITE II, Phillip M. "Bo" 62, of Springfield, Ohio passed away January 25, 2020. He was born July 18, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Phillip M. White and Jean Burton- Daniels. Bo graduated from Springfield South High School and served his country in the United States Army. His memory will be cherished by his son, Phillip Portis-White; sisters, Janine White, Rosa Bass, Susan Stewart, Lori Prater and Phyllis M. (Stephen) Allen; brothers, William (Mick) Foster, James (Patricia) Prater and Maurice Prater; uncle, Rev. Dr. Olie V. Burton; special aunts, Rosa Marie Martin and Samantha Burton; special friend, Amy Smith; special nurses and caretakers, uncle James Prater, Kristi Beindorf and Rachel Copley and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Saturday, February 1, 2020 fom 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple. Burial will be Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery, Saoldiers Mound with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
