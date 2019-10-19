|
WINTROW, Phillip Andrew 60, of Dayville formerly of Vandalia, OH, died October 13, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Beloved husband of Jeanne (Auger) Wintrow, they were married October 23, 1981. He was born August 6, 1959 in Dayton, OH, son of Charles Thomas and Therese (Juenger) Wintrow. Phillip grew up in Ohio and moved to Dayville after his discharge from the U. S. Navy. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Pfizer, enjoyed directing plays and playing the lead in several plays at the Killingly Community Theatre. He was a Lector at St. Anne's Church in Ballouville. Phillip loved umpiring for Dayville Attawaugan Little League and woodworking. He leaves his wife Jeanne, parents Charles and Therese Wintrow of Vandalia, OH, children Jacinda St. James and her husband Alan of Dayville, Zachary Wintrow and his wife Molly of Tewksbury, MA, Abigail Wintrow of Arlington, VA, siblings Mary DeBois and her husband Steve of Dover, OH, Tom Wintrow and his wife Becky of Akron, OH, Jeff Wintrow and his wife Teri of Vandalia, OH, Chris Wintrow and his wife Megan of Vandalia, OH, Terry Wintrow and his wife Lori of Kettering, OH, Bill Wintrow and his wife Lisa of Findlay, OH, granddaughters Big Faith and Little Faith, grandson Miles and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Christopher Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019