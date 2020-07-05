1/1
PHILOMENA ABRAMS
ABRAMS (Accorinti), Philomena "Mamie" Age 89, of Hamilton, "The World's Greatest Mother," passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Hamilton on May 31, 1931, the daughter of Pasquale and Annunziata (Russo) Accorinti. On June 18, 1949, she was united in marriage to Earl Abrams. Mamie is survived by her children, Christina Micciche, Michael (Linda) Abrams, Darrell (Kimbra Willis) Abrams, David (Teresa) Abrams, Diana (Bill) Amiot, Carolyn (Stanley) Wagers, Patrick (Patty) Abrams, Regina (Doug) Smith and Angela (Randy) Hacker; 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband of 63 years, Earl; son, Daniel Abrams; great-grandson, Ty Smith; two brothers; 3 sisters; her son-in-law, Frank "Chico" Micciche; other family members and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at St. Julie Billiart Church. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 6, 2020, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Colligan Funeral Home. Masks are required at the funeral home and church. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
